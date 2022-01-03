Choi Tae-Joon and Park Shin-Hye to get married on this date

Park Shin-Hye, a South Korean actress best known for her role in The Heirs, is planning to marry her beau Choi Tae Joon in a church in Seoul.

According to sources, the pair has planned to marry on January 22nd in a modest ceremony.

The news comes after the Pinnochio star surprised her fans on November 23 with an unexpected pregnancy announcement.

“The two, who have been seeing and relying on each other since 2017, will get married on January 22, 2022 in Seoul,” the performer said in a statement released by her management agency Salt Entertainment. I’m getting married to a friend I’ve known for quite some time.”

“It’s still early to say more, but a precious life has been formed while in the process of preparing for my marriage,” she added.