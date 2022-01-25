Chris Martin fixes the camera for Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson’s boyfriend Chris Martin recently wowed fans when he helped her join a Zoom meeting for her virtual Sundance session.

On Sunday, Johnson was scheduled to take part in a virtual Q&A session as part of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to boost her film Cha Cha Real Smooth.

When festival programmer Charlie Sextro introduced Johnson, the 32-year-old actor was discovered in an embarrassing position.

The fact that she was having camera issues was quickly discovered by the audience.

Just as the session was about to devolve into a disaster, the Coldplay frontman arrived on the screen, assisting his girlfriend in adjusting the camera as the The Lost Daughter star couldn’t stop laughing.

Despite the fact that the My Universe singer’s appearance was fleeting and blurred, fans were able to capture him in the flash of an eye as he gave a peace sign to the camera before vanishing.