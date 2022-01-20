Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 12:45 am

Chrissy Teigen celebrates being six months sober

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and rejuvenated following a six-month alcohol-free period.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to tell how giving up alcohol has altered her life for the better. The model then went on to express her desire to go above and beyond her current abilities in order to attain total sobriety.

“6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.,” says Teigen in her post.

“I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?

” I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool.

Before signing off, the star added: “I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Read More

25 mins ago
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music, Ex Camila Cabello Comments "Ur crazy wildcat."

Shawn Mendes is teasing new music, leading fans to believe that a...
32 mins ago
Fans are drooling over Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures

Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance...
47 mins ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger to save California Solar Incentives

California’s solar power future has been a topic of heated debate for...
52 mins ago
Rabeeca Khan returns to BOL Entertainment in a new way!

Pakistan's most popular TikTok celebrity, Rabeeca Khan, has returned to BOL Entertainment...
1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner gets a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

Pregnant Kylie Jenner has fortified an enduring restraining order against an obsessed...
1 hour ago
What do you know about Rebeeca Khan's show 'BOL Ka Pakistan'?

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, BOL Entertainment is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jay-Z busts Western cowboy myths in all-Black 'The Harder They Fall'
12 mins ago
Rap lyrics as criminal evidence are not criminal evidence: Jay-Z

Jay Z has raised his voice to not let prosecutors use rap...
Umar Gul
13 mins ago
LLC: Umar Gul pleased to be part of Legends League Cricket 2022

On Thursday, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul expressed his pleasure at...
Ayesha Omar attempts a dangerous stunt from Dubai top building
14 mins ago
Ayesha Omar attempts a dangerous stunt from Dubai top building, watch video

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry,...
18 mins ago
Apple Iphone 14 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Overview

Apple iPhone 14 Price In Pakistan Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement