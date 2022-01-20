Chrissy Teigen celebrates being six months sober

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and rejuvenated following a six-month alcohol-free period.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to tell how giving up alcohol has altered her life for the better. The model then went on to express her desire to go above and beyond her current abilities in order to attain total sobriety.

“6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.,” says Teigen in her post.

“I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?

” I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool.

Before signing off, the star added: “I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo”