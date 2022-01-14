Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 08:55 pm

Coke Studio 14 – Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom' out Now

Coke Studio 14 – Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom' out Now

Coke Studio 14, the most anticipated music show of the year, premiered with legends Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal performing their single ‘Tu Jhoom,’ and the music video has already gone viral on social media as fans express their enthusiasm for the commencement of Season 14.

The amazing Xulfi composed the recently released track, which features famous Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, as well as music and production by Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui, who is a welcomed and talented addition to the Coke Studio 14.

The inaugural season of Coke Studio aired in 2008, making it one of Pakistan’s longest-running annual television shows. Live and studio-recorded performances by known and upcoming talents from across the country are featured in the main musical screenplay.

The first song from Coke Studio 14 is ‘Tu Jhoom,’ and it features Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, two of Pakistan’s most well-known female vocalists. With the support of Associate Producers Abdullah Siddiqui and Zain Ali, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, also known as Xulfi, has taken over the current season of the musical.

 

