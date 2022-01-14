Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 09:14 pm

Coke Studio 14 opens with a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal

Coke Studio season 14

From Abida Parveen to Atif Aslam: Coke Studio season 14 line-up revealed!

Coke Studio season 14 has finally been launched to rejoice in the real magic of Pakistani music by the boundary-pushing artists that lit the beats on fire.

The opening episode of the coke studio that features legendary singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal is out now, which has left the music lovers pleased.

The Coke Studio posted the launch of the track titled ‘Tu Jhoom’, on Twitter as: “As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life”.

Coke Studio 14 features singers like Young Stunners, Faris Shafi, Hasan Raheem, Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam, and Ali Sethi.

However, Twitter cannot stop pouring admirations and an overpowering sum of love and best wishes for the Coke Studio and the singers.

 

1 hour ago
Pakistani Celebrities who need to reconsider their career paths

The Pakistani entertainment industry is full of talented individuals who have proved...
1 hour ago
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai clocks 22 years, Ameesha Patel shared unseen picture

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a...
2 hours ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes 'Titanic' record at Box office

Just another weekend of Spider-Man: No Way Home making headlines for its...
2 hours ago
When Katrina Kaif poses the famous ‘Side Wala Swag’ like Akshay Kumar

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...
2 hours ago
Nora Fatehi is queen of chic airport looks in Jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Whether on the red carpet, on vacation, or catching a jet out...
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Kareena Kapoor teased the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania effect on Instagram with...

