Coke Studio 14 opens with a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal

Coke Studio season 14 has finally been launched to rejoice in the real magic of Pakistani music by the boundary-pushing artists that lit the beats on fire.

The opening episode of the coke studio that features legendary singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal is out now, which has left the music lovers pleased.

The Coke Studio posted the launch of the track titled ‘Tu Jhoom’, on Twitter as: “As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life”.

Coke Studio 14 features singers like Young Stunners, Faris Shafi, Hasan Raheem, Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam, and Ali Sethi.

However, Twitter cannot stop pouring admirations and an overpowering sum of love and best wishes for the Coke Studio and the singers.