Coke Studio season 14 promises a mix of young and veteran musicians

All set to begin its 14th season, Coke Studio has revealed the complete lineup of musicians that will be featuring this year teasing a promising plethora of breakthrough Gen Z artists and music grandmasters with a promise to revolutionise the music platform.

The lineup stars returning favourites including Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam, Ali Sethi, Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch, Meesha Shafi ande Momna Mustehsan. On the list is also Faisal Kapadia from Strings who is now featuring as a solo artist and Naseebo Lal. Added to that is also Arooj Aftab, the Grammy nominated Pakistani artist.

This season’s selection has also gathered massive appeal from the younger audience as it features some of the coolest artists the country has. With Hasan Raheem, Abdullah Siddiqui, Young Stunners, Talal Qureshi, Faris Shafi, Karakoram and the Lyari rapper Eva B being a part of this season among others.

The upcoming season also features soulful Qawwals including Zain Zohaib and Abdul Wahab Bugti. We will also be seeing the Justin Bieber’s Baby famed Justin Bibis, Shae Gill, Arsalan Hasan, Kaifi Khalil, Butt Brothers, Rovalio, Asfar Hussain and the band Soch performing this year.

The reboot also embraces the bond between music, aesthetics and attitude. This year, each of the 13 songs that make up the season will come with a unique video directed by names like Kamal Khan, Murtaza Niaz, Jamal Rahman and Zeeshan Parwez. The Coke Studio Season 14 roster has been envisioned and assembled by producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan and we’re excited to see it unfold.