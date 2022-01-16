Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Bold Desk

16th Jan, 2022. 11:00 am

Coke Studio season 14 promises a mix of young and veteran musicians

From seasoned maestros to Gen Z musicians, Coke Studio’s 14th season promises a revitalized sound

Coke Studio

All set to begin its 14th season, Coke Studio has revealed the complete lineup of musicians that will be featuring this year teasing a promising plethora of breakthrough Gen Z artists and music grandmasters with a promise to revolutionise the music platform.

The lineup stars returning favourites including Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam, Ali Sethi, Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch, Meesha Shafi ande Momna Mustehsan. On the list is also Faisal Kapadia from Strings who is now featuring as a solo artist and Naseebo Lal. Added to that is also Arooj Aftab, the Grammy nominated Pakistani artist.

This season’s selection has also gathered massive appeal from the younger audience as it features some of the coolest artists the country has. With Hasan Raheem, Abdullah Siddiqui, Young Stunners, Talal Qureshi, Faris Shafi, Karakoram and the Lyari rapper Eva B being a part of this season among others.

The upcoming season also features soulful Qawwals including Zain Zohaib and Abdul Wahab Bugti. We will also be seeing the Justin Bieber’s Baby famed Justin Bibis, Shae Gill, Arsalan Hasan, Kaifi Khalil, Butt Brothers, Rovalio, Asfar Hussain and the band Soch performing this year.

The reboot also embraces the bond between music, aesthetics and attitude. This year, each of the 13 songs that make up the season will come with a unique video directed by names like Kamal Khan, Murtaza Niaz, Jamal Rahman and Zeeshan Parwez. The Coke Studio Season 14 roster has been envisioned and assembled by producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan and we’re excited to see it unfold.

Read More

1 hour ago
What’s new on Urduflix?

  Naina Ki Sharafat Saba Qamar is back with a bang in...
2 hours ago
Talk of the town

Sang e Mah is making waves in town Starring Nauman Ijaz, Atif...
2 hours ago
Actors who made Pakistan proud

Pakistanis have been working in international projects since 1989 and like art...
2 hours ago
The crown For Humayun Saeed

Karachi: With the arrival of the new year, came the breaking news...
9 hours ago
What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, BINGE,Disney+ and AppleTV+

From January 17 to January 23, 2022, everything worth watching on Netflix,...
10 hours ago
Alizeh Shah's injured head in latest PHOTO has left Fans Curious

Social media fans have expressed significant curiosity and alarm in response to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india
1 min ago
India Open badminton championship marred by Covid

Seven players, including the top seed Kidambi Srikanth, have withdrawn from the...
2 mins ago
Three wanted criminals shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three wanted criminals died in exchange of fire with police...
Stunting
2 mins ago
Stunting shocker

LAHORE: Pakistan is among the top three countries for stunting — low...
Psychedelic Prodigy
16 mins ago
The Psychedelic Prodigy of Our Era

Unfiltered and always true to form, this woman has done it all;...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600