Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Confirmed Relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, both actresses, have recently made headlines for their relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The two have been called by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an alleged money laundering case worth Rs 200 crore. While the inquiry is underway, the ED has seized the expensive gift Sukesh gave them.

Sukesh’s lawyer, Anant Malik, has issued a press statement in which he claims that calling him a “conman” or “thug” is inaccurate because he has not yet been convicted. He also claimed in the statement that he was dating Jacqueline Fernandez and that their relationship had no influence on the criminal matter.

This comes only days after the ED denied Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to reduce the severity of the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her in the case. Jacqueline had requested that the federal agency cancel the LoC that had been issued against her in order for her to travel overseas. Jacqueline Fernandez, however, is unable to leave the country due to the ED’s rejection of her appeal. Jacqueline had previously been unable to perform in Riyadh as part of Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour due to her inability to go abroad due to the pending litigation.

On December 5, the Enforcement Directorate issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Jacqueline. Due to the lookout warning, the actress was halted by immigration officials at Mumbai airport. She was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while she was heading for a gig in Muscat and was sent to Delhi for questioning.

In the 200-crore money laundering case, the ED filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others, alleging that he extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife while imprisoned in Tihar jail. The actress, who is of Sri Lankan descent, was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the case.

According to the ED’s charging document, the conman gave Jacqueline and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi luxurious cars and other pricey presents. The ED said in a charge sheet filed under the anti-money laundering statute that Sukesh Chandrashekhar spoke with Jacqueline through her cosmetics artist, Shaan Muttathil.