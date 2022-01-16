Contact lenses – the do’s and don’ts

With the wedding season in full swing, you certainly don’t want to go with your glasses on, that’s for sure. Weddings are also a time when people who don’t wear prescription glasses can play around and have a little fun changing their eye colour with contact lenses. But what comes first is your safety.

About 80% to 90% of contact lens-related infections are bacterial. Having red, irritated and itchy eyes are so common and we would like to keep you protected from all possible infections.

Here are some basic dos and don’ts of using contact lenses that will keep your eyes and your contacts safe:

Don’ts

First things first, you need to know exactly what category your lenses fall under. The main types are daily wear, extended wear and disposable lenses. Whether they’re prescription lenses or just to give your eyes a pop of colour, you must not overuse the lenses to avoid infections. Do not touch your lenses with unwashed hands. Don’t store your lenses in a case that is broken or isn’t closed properly. The container needs to be airtight otherwise bacteria can enter and grow on your lenses, causing eye infections. The contact lenses may also dry out and harden up if the case isn’t closed tightly, and once the contact lens hardens up, it loses its shape and even after being re-hydrated with the contact solution, it might poke you in the eyes. Do not apply your lenses without properly washing them with a lens solution/ lens wash. (Continue reading to know the steps). Do not rub your eyes while wearing contact lenses. Never use tap water to clean your lenses! No makeup product should be on your lenses, be careful doing your makeup while wearing lenses. Do not share your contact lenses with anyone at all. Allow your eyes to get some rest if they already are red and irritated. Don’t try to pinch out your contacts if you have long nails, it may damage the lens and the eye.

Do’s

Before wearing the lenses use a mild soap to wash your hands thoroughly. Allow your hands to air dry instead of drying with a towel or a tissue. Dust particles and other contaminants may transfer onto your hands and stick to your lenses. Change the lens solution daily, ensure removing the old solution before topping it up with the new solution. Change your lens container every 3 months. Once a week, use soap along with warm water to clean your lens case and sir dry it. Remove your lenses before sleeping. Ensure you’ve removed your lenses prior to washing your face, using a makeup remover and taking a shower. Only use lens solutions that are created specifically for lens care and from trusted companies. Soft contact lenses can rip while you clean, pick, apply or remove them. Be careful. Always use the fingertips handling your lenses, never use your fingernails!

Now that you guys are familiar with the most important do’s and don’ts, you must have realised that cleaning your lenses properly is the most important element of caring for your lenses and keeping your eyes protected.

How to clean your contacts

Wash your hands thoroughly, take one lens at a time. Using the tips of your fingers, place the lens in the palm of your hands.

Add the lens solution on top and around the lens. Using the tip of your fingers to lightly rub the lens back and forth. Remember to be gentle in rubbing the lens to get it clean.

Make sure you clean both the sides of the lens.

Hygiene is extremely important when it comes to using lenses and avoiding any bacterial infections.

Storing your lenses right

Do not store your lenses in the same side of the lens case, storing them individually is important to avoid cross-contamination.

Remember to fully soak your lenses in the solution. Your case should be filled all the way up to the top, just below the rim of the case so your lenses don’t dry out.

Never use water to store your lenses, only use a contact solution with Edetate Disodium to care for your lenses.