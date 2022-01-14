Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 03:43 pm

Court Rejected Meesha Shafi’s plea for dispensation of attendance

A Lahore district court has refused Meesha Shafi’s motion for “dispensation of attendance” for Friday. Citing her justification for seeking exemptions as unjustifiable.

Read more: ‘Did you feel it happen?’ Meesha Shafi asks victims of groping

The court approved accuser Fariha Ayub’s plea, deeming her application legitimate and granting her immunity. However, the court rejected the pleas of Syed Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaaman, Meera alias Meesha Shafi, Maham Javaid, and Ali Gull Pir, and issued bailable arrest warrants against them.

“The accused, Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaman, Meera, Maham Javaid, and Ali Gull, are called on an Rs50,000 bailable warrant of arrest on the above-mentioned date.” The judge ordered that the accused lady Humna Raza be called “via bailable warrants of arrest of Rs 50,000” for a hearing on February 2nd.

Read more: Meesha Shafi furious by irrelevant questions at Saba Hameed in court

“Today, the case was set for argument on Ali Gull Pir’s application 249-A CrPC on behalf of learned counsel for the complaint.”

“However, the clerk of learned counsel for the complainant has moved that the abovementioned petition be adjourned for argument.” “Now to come up for arguments on behalf of the complainant on application 249-A CrPC and application u/s205 CrpC on the date mentioned above,” the decision continued.

 

 

