Cristiano Ronaldo fiancée Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her engagement ring

The Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez flashed her expensive diamond engagement ring and looked spectacular in her latest photo.

Georgina, posted on Instagram and shared her astounding photo, showcasing her expensive and classy engagement ring. Georgina said, “Shine bright like a diamond” followed by a diamond emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)



The soccer star can’t stop pouring love for his fiancée and commented many heart emojis in the comment section of the photo.

However, Ronaldo gifted an engagement ring in 2020 from Cartier, which is speculated to be valued at £615,000.

The ring is decorated with a large sapphire stone and encrusted with diamonds.