Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo fiancée Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her engagement ring

The Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez flashed her expensive diamond engagement ring and looked spectacular in her latest photo.

Georgina, posted on Instagram and shared her astounding photo, showcasing her expensive and classy engagement ring. Georgina said, “Shine bright like a diamond” followed by a diamond emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)


The soccer star can’t stop pouring love for his fiancée and commented many heart emojis in the comment section of the photo.

However, Ronaldo gifted an engagement ring in 2020 from Cartier, which is speculated to be valued at £615,000.

The ring is decorated with a large sapphire stone and encrusted with diamonds.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in latest snap amidst nature, Arjun Kapoor Responds

Alia Bhatt truly embodies the term "social media butterfly." She always loves...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress

Alizeh Shah is a Tiktoker and a well-known Pakistani actor. Her performance...
2 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak-peek of her post COVID-19 getaway with her friends

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, made fans nervous when she stated that she...
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam Steals The Show With Stellar Performance in Sang-e-Mah

With his amazing performance on the hit drama serial Sang-e-Mah, pop singer...
2 hours ago
THROWBACK: Sohai Ali Abro dances on Turkish street, video goes viral

Actress Sohai Ali Abro, who just married cricketer Shehzar Mohammad, received acclaim from spectators...
2 hours ago
Mohib Mirza pens down his emotions in an Instagram post

On the 13th of January, actor Mohib Mirza lost his father, Mohsin...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 7
3 seconds ago
PSL 7: Replacements made by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 squads...
6 mins ago
Legendary André Leon Talley passed away at 73

André Leon Talley, Vogue's legendary former creative director and editor-at-large, has died....
PSL
11 mins ago
PSL 7: NCOC approves 25% spectators for Karachi PSL 2022

PSL 7: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a...
Burj Khalifa
11 mins ago
New Burj Khalifa ad by Emirates has a new twist this time

Last year, Emirates Airlines surprised the world when they placed a woman...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600