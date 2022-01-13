Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 07:42 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Dwayne Johnson as the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram

Hopper revealed the list of renowned personalities who make the most money from their social media posts. Dwayne Johnson lost his No. 1 spot on Instagram Richlist to legendary athlete Cristiano Ronaldo.

The names of the industry’s main earners, from celebrities to influencers, were identified on the list based on their per-post earnings.

The Rock took the top slot last year, with each of his posts on the Facebook-owned platform grossing $1,015,000.

However, the Jumanji star will only be able to earn $1,523,000 per post in 2021. Despite the fact that his Instagram followers have increased to 289 million, from 225 million in 2020.

Ronaldo has claimed the top spot on the list this year. The footballer, commonly known as CR7, has earned $1,604,000 each post this year, while his fan base has increased to 388 million.

Singers Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, as well as cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, rounded out the top five personalities.

