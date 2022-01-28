Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:21 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo sure knows how to make a grand gesture — he proved it by celebrating his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday at the Burj Khalifa, making the world’s tallest building light up with his partner’s face. He got the custom laser show to feature clips from Rodriguez’s latest Netflix series I Am Georgina and gathered his kids to celebrate the occasion.

“Muitos parabéns meu amor, [Happy Birthday my love],” The video of the event was captioned by the Portuguese footballer in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The couple was celebrating Rodriguez’s 28th birthday and the Netflix series I Am Georgina, which is based on her life. The footballer made care to include her name above the footage from her show on the iconic tower, which concluded with a statement that read: “Happy Birthday Gio” in giant, white letters.

Earlier, the love birds had announced their pregnancy news with a sweet Instagram post. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,” Georgina wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

