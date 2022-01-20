Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022.

Customers get a haircut in a hall as museums and concert halls protest against the Dutch government

In protest of the Dutch government’s coronavirus restrictions, museums and concert halls in the Netherlands briefly transformed themselves into beauty salons and gyms on Wednesday.

At the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, a barber and two nail artists catered to tourists among valuable works of art. While two barbers set up their chairs on the stage of the Concertgebouw in the capital.

The cultural sector claims it is unfair that they must remain closed. When Covid restrictions on stores and “contact professions” such as barbers, nail salons, and even sex work were eased last week.

A handful of the 70-plus locations that took part in the day-long demonstration. They even received enforcement notifications from Dutch authorities.

“We wanted to emphasize that a museum is a safe place to visit. And we should be open,” said Emilie Gordenker, director of the Van Gogh Museum.

“Last night, the mayor called me and said she wouldn’t allow it.” We expect to receive a notice at some point and will be forced to close. But we really wanted to make this point, so here we are.” One of the customers getting a haircut explained that he came because he was “pro-culture.”

“Of course, with acceptable pandemic risk-taking,” she says, “but I believe that large institutions like the Van Gogh Museum, with large open spaces, should be allowed to reopen.”

Barbers clipped hair on stage during the “Hair salon at the Concertgebouw” event. While the orchestra played Charles Iver’s Symphony No. 2.

“After two years of patience and a never-say-die mentality, a fair perspective for the cultural industry is long overdue,” stated Concertgebouw director Simon Renink.

