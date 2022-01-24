Dakota Johnson Jokes About Narrowly Escaping Wardrobe Malfunction on James Corden’s Show

During her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, the Dakota Johnson, 32, almost had a wardrobe disaster.

As Johnson struggled to find a comfortable place to sit in her red Magda Butrym minidress, crossing her knees and resting her hands over her upper thighs as the dress rode up, host Corden noted her distress and inquired “Are you all right? Are you okay? Do you want to borrow my jacket?”

“I’m OK. It’s nothing nobody hasn’t seen before “She said, seemingly referring to her part as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, in which she has multiple naked scenes.

Johnson cracked a similar joke during the 2016 People’s Choice Awards after her Armani Privé Couture crop top fell undone onstage after a hug from presenter Leslie Mann.

“Leslie just broke my dress,” Johnson exclaimed, struggling to keep it in place. “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t seen my b–bs before.”

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2016, Johnson continued to make light of the first fashion faux pas, explaining how the wardrobe malfunction occurred when she hugged Leslie Mann after receiving the award.

“I hadn’t seen her in a long time, so I hugged her,” she said. “I hugged Leslie, and then my dress broke, and since it was a two-piece, my top nearly slipped off.”