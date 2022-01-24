Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 03:10 am

Dakota Johnson Jokes About Narrowly Escaping Wardrobe Malfunction on James Corden’s Show

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 03:10 am
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Jokes About Narrowly Escaping Wardrobe Malfunction

During her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, the Dakota Johnson, 32, almost had a wardrobe disaster.

As Johnson struggled to find a comfortable place to sit in her red Magda Butrym minidress, crossing her knees and resting her hands over her upper thighs as the dress rode up, host Corden noted her distress and inquired “Are you all right? Are you okay? Do you want to borrow my jacket?”

“I’m OK. It’s nothing nobody hasn’t seen before “She said, seemingly referring to her part as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, in which she has multiple naked scenes.

Johnson cracked a similar joke during the 2016 People’s Choice Awards after her Armani Privé Couture crop top fell undone onstage after a hug from presenter Leslie Mann.

“Leslie just broke my dress,” Johnson exclaimed, struggling to keep it in place. “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t seen my b–bs before.”

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2016, Johnson continued to make light of the first fashion faux pas, explaining how the wardrobe malfunction occurred when she hugged Leslie Mann after receiving the award.

“I hadn’t seen her in a long time, so I hugged her,” she said. “I hugged Leslie, and then my dress broke, and since it was a two-piece, my top nearly slipped off.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is better than Kanye West new girlfriend Julia Fox: Piers Morgan

British TV personality Piers Morgan talks about the Kim-Kanye-Julia fiasco and claimed that...
2 hours ago
Khloe flaunts her perfect curves in body-fitted dress

Khloe Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and model. Since 2007,...
2 hours ago
Humaima Malick expresses outrage at bloggers for marriage rumours

Humaima Malick, an actress, and model slammed bloggers and netizens for spreading...
3 hours ago
Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian pay tribute to French Designer Thierry Mugler

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, renowned sisters and US reality TV stars, have...
3 hours ago
Hareem Shah radiates winter vibes in UK

A new video of Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, while giving...
3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone looks smokin’ HOT in Orange outfit, Ananya Panday gets Siddhant's jacket at Gehraiyaan promotions

Fans of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi got a special...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WhatsApp
9 mins ago
WhatsApp is testing two-step verification on desktop, chat wallpaper for voice calls

WhatsApp is said to be working on a few new features and...
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone X
18 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax and Import Duty on iPhone X

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone X : This is the era of mobile...
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8
29 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: This is the...
Infinix Zero X
49 mins ago
Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero X Pro Price in Pakistan Infinix Zero X Pro price...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement