Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi dress up for the promotion of ‘Gehraiyaan.’

On Monday evening, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted in the city. The trio appeared in public to promote their next film ‘Gehraiyaan.’ They recently stunned everyone with the film’s powerful and interesting trailer.

Deepika looked stunning in a tangerine cutout bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit in the photos. She accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings and black heels. While posing for the photographers, the dimpled beauty was seen flashing her million-dollar smile. Ananya, her co-star, opted for a sophisticated style. She wore a maroon bandeau top, beige pants, and stiletto shoes. She accessorised her look with layered necklaces and dramatic makeup. Finally, Siddhant looked dashing in his semi-formal ensemble as he posed with his leading women. Shakun Batra, the trio’s director, accompanied them. Look at this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Meanwhile, the teaser was recently launched in a virtual event by the crew. She was seen thanking Shakun Batra for providing a secure environment, particularly for the personal parts. “Shakun provided me and all of us comfort, you feel protected and secure since intimacy is not simple,” she explained. It is something we have never seen or experienced in Indian cinema before in the way that we have in this film. So going down that path of closeness and vulnerability is possible if you know the director isn’t doing it for the sake of eyeballs. Because that is where the characters’ experiences and journeys begin. It is achievable if you feel safe and secure in your surroundings.”