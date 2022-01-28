Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 08:32 pm

Deepika Padukone burns the Internet in Latest Photoshoot

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turned heads with a chic appearance at the promotional event of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

In a recent stunning photoshoot, the Ramleela star stole the spotlight in black dress, leaving fans breathless with a deep back cut and a floor-sweeping train along with a sideways hem.

 

Deepika Padukone

Earlier 36-year-old actress wore a David Koma blazer dress. With her sleeves folded up, she paired the full-sleeve monochrome number with abstract designs.

Deepika Padukone

