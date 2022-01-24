Deepika Padukone looks smokin’ HOT in Orange outfit, Ananya Panday gets Siddhant’s jacket at Gehraiyaan promotions

Fans of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi got a special surprise on Monday evening as the Gehraiyaan trio stepped out for promotions. Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya, who grabbed hearts with the film’s trailer, stepped out on Monday evening to promote their upcoming romantic drama. And, yes, they surely turned heads with their adorable banter and stunning appearance. Deepika, as usual, left fans gushing in a stunning dress, but Ananya and Siddhant’s adorable moment stole the show.

Shakun, Deepika, Ananya, and Siddhant were photographed posing together in the windy weather of Mumbai. Deepika looks stunning in an orange cut-out maxi dress and black heels. She finished off the ensemble with gold statement earrings and kept her locks open. Ananya, on the other hand, was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder blouse with white patterned slacks and matching heels. Ananya appeared to be in desperate need of a jacket in the midst of the windy weather and the dropping temperature, and Siddhant Chaturvedi graciously removed his and handed it to her. Siddhant was dressed casually in pants and a shirt, with shoes and a blazer.

The trio also appeared to be having a good time as they went out to promote the film together. Deepika opened up about the film at the trailer launch last week, saying that India had never seen a film like Gehraiyaan before. Ananya also discussed with Film Companion how she locked herself in the bathroom for 20 minutes during Shakun’s narration and he thought she had fainted. The actress previously stated that it was difficult for her to realise she was working with her ideal director.

In terms of Gehraiyaan, the film is a complex relationship drama starring Deepika, Ananya, and Siddhant, as well as Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah. Shakun Batra is directing the picture, which is produced by Karan Johar. The first song, Doobey, was released on Monday and left fans in awe of Siddhant and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. On February 11, 2022, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.