Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:30 pm

Deepika Padukone recalls barging to the men’s washroom with Alia

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt once ran into men’s washroom

Deepika Padukone remembered how she and Alia Bhatt barged into a men’s bathroom since the women’s bathroom was overflowing. She stated that the incident occurred while they were in Berlin for a Coldplay concert.

Deepika was given a hypothetical situation in which she needed to use the restroom urgently but the women’s washroom was closed for repairs during an interview. She was asked whether she would like to use the men’s restroom.

 

“I would 100% do it and I have done it. In fact, the time I have done it was with Shakun. We were at a Coldplay concert in Berlin and there was this one song that we weren’t very excited about. Alia was with me actually. Alia and I ran to the bathroom and there was this long queue outside the women’s loo, so we just ran into the men’s loo. And no, cleanliness doesn’t matter. When I have to use the loo, I have to use the loo absolutely anywhere,” Deepika said.

