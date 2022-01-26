Deepika Padukone Reveals About her and Ranveer Singh’s ‘disconnecting’ process after Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone is now busy promoting Gehraiyaan, her upcoming film. Pinkvilla was able to speak with the actress on how she and Ranveer Singh continue to support each other’s projects even though they aren’t in them. Deepika’s birthday was just a few days ago, and Ranveer tweeted a wonderful photo of the actress along with a sweet ad for the film Gehraiyaan. For the first time since Padmaavat, Deepika spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that she and Ranveer had a hard time accepting that they might not appear in a film together in the future.

Deepika thought about it and stated, ” “His (Ranveer Singh’s) support for my work has always been evident, and it’s a little unusual that he made his first picture following Padmaavat, Gully Boy. Because of this, it was a strange experience for me to be like “OK, now you’re doing a picture and I’m not in it,” and then to have a release in which he wasn’t present. It took some time for us to get used to the fact that our first encounter with each other was as co-stars. Even though we weren’t in that movie, it took us a long time to disengage from it and reconnect with each other as actors.”

When Gehraiyaan’s trailer was out, Ranveer turned to social media to laud his wife and her performance in it. In addition to the cast and crew, he uploaded a picture of Deepika as Alisha from Gehraiyaan and praised her. Ranveer, on the other hand, was in awe of Deepika’s performance in Chhapaak when it came out and gushed over it at the premiere. Since the release of Simmba in 2018, Deepika, Ranveer’s wife, has been a steadfast supporter of her husband. DeepVeer, on the other hand, is liked for a good reason.

Gehraiyaan, on the other hand, stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the key roles. Shakun Batra is the director, and Karan Johar is the producer. Amazon Prime Video will make it available on the 11th of February, 2022.