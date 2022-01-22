Deepika Padukone sets internet on FIRE in recent PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone decided to unveil her whole look from the Gehraiyaan trailer launch in a series of images on Saturday, raising the temperature. And, well, the following was full of furious emojis and praises aimed towards Deepika. There was also a special message from Janhvi Kapoor, who seemed to be very charmed by the Gehraiyaan actress’ striking red outfit. Deepika joined Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the Gehraiyaan team to virtually unveil the teaser on Thursday, and her look from the occasion went viral.

Deepika shared photographs from that day on social media on Saturday, leaving fans fawning over her red hot appearance. Deepika was photographed wearing a red leather dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with dramatic dark red lips and a no-accessories appearance. Her hair was left open, and she completed her flaming outfit with matching red shoes. Janhvi commented with an angry emoji after seeing Deepika’s images. Other celebrities, such as Masaba Gupta, had a similar reaction.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika discussed Shakun Batra and her experience working with him. She even said that Shakun once made her perform 48 takes for a scene during the shoot. Deepika had even commented about the intimate parts in the film during the Gehraiyaan trailer launch, saying that it wasn’t easy. She did, however, compliment Shakun on how he handled them.

Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, and Dhairya Karwa will be seen in Gehraiyaan. Shakun Batra is directing it, and Karan Johar is producing it. The video will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.