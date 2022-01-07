Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 10:09 pm

Deepika Padukone talks about her encounter with Covid-19

Image: Instagram

Deepika Padukone recently spoke up about her experience with Covid-19 infection. At the time, the actress said she was “physically unrecognizable.”

In May of last year, Deepika Padukone tested positive for Covid-19.

While the actress remained silent during her recovery from Covid-19, she has finally spoken up about her encounter with the novel coronavirus and how she became ‘literally unrecognizable’ after contracting it.

Deepika, her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha had all acquired the illness at the time.

Deepika also declared to Film Companion that the Covid-19 epidemic altered her substantially as a person.

The ‘Padmavat’ actress was with her spouse Ranveer Singh during the first lockdown in 2020.

The second lockdown was difficult for her because she and her whole Bengaluru family had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

She said, “I think lockdown one was very, very different. It was all of us trying to figure what had come upon us. And trying to understand how to navigate our lives around this new wave. Lockdown two was also very different because everyone in my family, including me, had Covid at the same time.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

