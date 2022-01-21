Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 02:37 am

Deepika Padukone’s crimson gown for the Gehraiyaan trailer presentation is reminiscent of Kourtney Kardashian.

Deepika Padukone’s red dress for Gehraiyaan trailer launch reminds us of Kourtney Kardashian

On Thursday, the trailer for Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated film Gehraiyaan, which also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, was released. Fans and celebrities, including Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, have praised the actors and the film’s directors since then. Aside from the film’s trailer, Deepika’s vibrant red persona for the trailer unveiling was also a hit with viewers. The star’s voguish style, on the other hand, reminded us of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween attire.

Deepika and the Gehraiyaan cast released the trailer for their film on Thursday. Pictures from her internet debut have gone viral, with followers dubbing her “queen” and “unreal.”

Deepika dressed up for the occasion in a stunning red bodycon latex gown. Miló Maria’s Spring 2022 collection is featured on the label’s shelves.

Deepika wore the gorgeous suit without any accessories, opting for a basic look for glam. The actress wore her hair open in a side part and fashioned it in well-defined gentle curls.

The glam options were dewy complexion, dazzling highlighter, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes, subtle smokey eye shadow, nude lip tint, flushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows.

Kourtney Kardashian donned the same latex outfit to her home’s pre-Halloween party last year. The actress, like Deepika, wore the costume without any accessories, allowing it to be the focal point of her ensemble.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

 

With the bodycon dress, Kourtney wore her super-straight silky short tresses open in a middle parting. For the glam, she went with a bare lip, mascara-clad lashes, flushed cheeks, smokey eye shadow, dazzling highlighter, and sharp contouring.

