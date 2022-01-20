Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 08:06 pm

Deewangi Deewangi’ ‘Only time Shah Rukh Khan came to sets on time…’: Farah Khan

The Bollywood chartbuster “Deewangi Deewangi” from Om Shanti Om is special for several reasons, including the fact that it brought together practically every superstar across decades to dance together in the ensemble song. The song had 31 actors in total.

Farah, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with Raveena Tandon, spoke about the song. She stated that she also desired Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, and Shah Rukh Khan personally attempted to entice them, but it did not work out. “I don’t do guest appearances,” Dev Anand said.

Farah stated that Amitabh Bachchan backed out due to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s approaching wedding on April 20, 2007. “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married that month,” Farah revealed on the episode.

Farah Khan and designer Manish Malhotra reportedly went to each celebrity’s home to individually invite them. Farah also joked, “Kuch log plus-one mein aa gaye (Some individuals arrived as a plus-one).”

According to Farah, “Deewangi Deewangi” was shot in a “organised manner.” This entailed shooting with five stars every day, with two hours allotted for each. She also teased SRK, saying, “woh pehli baar tha jab Shah Rukh subah time pe aata tha (That was the first time SRK came on time in the morning) because he was the producer, actor, and presenter.”

