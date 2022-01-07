Dia Mirza’s shares first sight of her son in the latest post

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is finally ready to share a glimpse of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi’s with the world.

The ‘Rehna hai tere dil main’ actress, welcomed her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi in July last year, shared an infrequent sight of her little one in her Instagram story.

Dia captioned the clip as, ‘Peek-a-boo Playtime’. In the clip, it can be seen that her son Avyaan is holding a toy from his mother’s hand and then glancing from behind it.

Dia also has a near-death experience while delivering Avyaan, who spent weeks in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). She has since abstained from sharing her child’s pictures online.

Dia announced the birth of Avyaan on Instagram as, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood.”