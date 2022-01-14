Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 01:13 am

Did Aamir Liaquat slap the girl in a live show?

Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Aamir Liaquat Hussain is all set to Start Pakistani version of Big Boss on BOL Entertainment

In Pakistan’s most popular program ‘BOL House’, the girl tried to insult Aamir Liaquat and he got angry. Hosted by Aamir Liaquat Hussain, BOL Entertainment’s BOL House program continues to fly high and the show is setting new records of popularity on daily basis.

In a video, a female candidate who wants to participate in the program talks to the host Amir Liaquat in a responsive manner which makes him angry and tells him not to speak in this way but she is repetitively laughing which leads to Aamir being angry.

Watch the video here:


All the episodes of ‘ BOL House’ are loved by the social media users and they are keenly waiting for the next episode of the program.

The second promo of the fifth episode of the program ‘ BOL House’ has been released on the official YouTube channel of BOL Network which will be aired tonight at 10:05 on BOL Entertainment.

 

