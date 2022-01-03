Did Kendall Jenner get married to boyfriend Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker has promoted wedding speculations with a gold ring on his finger in a new lovey-dovey photo with the supermodel.

Kendall is one of the top paid models in the world, also revealed a photo of the couple as they celebrated the new year together. Fans are now speculating if there’s more to it than just the celebrations.

The supermodel shared a batch of photos from her vacations, captioning “my weekend.”

Kendal’s fans instantly noticed the ring and started commenting under the photo: “Anyone else notice the ring on his hand ????????”

Another fan simply commented and asked: ‘Is that a wedding ring on his finger?’

Kendall and Devin have been very private about their relationship. They were first linked back in April 2020, and then the duo eventually went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021.