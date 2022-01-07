Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 11:30 pm

‘Did you feel it happen?’ Meesha Shafi asks victims of groping

Pakistan’s singing sensation Meesha Shafi, who has been the face of the #MeToo movement in Pakistan, recently sheds light on harassment and asked victims of groping whether they “felt” the harassment they were subjected to or witnessed it with their own eyes.

Took to Twitter, the Zalima Coca Cola Pila De singer, who has been strongly advocating against sexual harassment, wrote, “This question is for anyone who has ever been groped. Did you feel it happen? Or do you have eyes at the back of your head?

Over her Tweet, several users shared horrifying experiences about when and how they were sexually harassed, with many events occurring in broad daylight in crowded places.

It should be noted that Meesha had filed a lawsuit on a sexual harassment claim against popular singer Ali Zafar. In the second session of Ali Zafar’s counter-defamation lawsuit, the singer told the judge that Zafar touched her in public in 2017.

