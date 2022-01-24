Disha Patani looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin

The Yodha actress, Disha Patani enjoys spending time at the beach, as seen by her frequent postings on social media from her Maldives vacation. Disha appears to enjoy every moment of her time in the tropical paradise, from sunbathing to swimming in the clear waters.

The actress shared a photo on social media on Monday and left fans in awe of her beauty.

Disha shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she is wearing a light-colored bikini top and a white skirt. She can be seen relaxing on the beach, basking in the sun. She left her hair loose and added a pair of earrings to complete her look.

In the Maldives, the actress celebrated the New Year with her rumored partner Tiger Shroff. While they didn’t share any images of themselves together, they did share photos from a similar area and teased fans.