22nd Jan, 2022. 05:05 pm

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a groovy twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a groovy twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

On Saturday, the creators of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, released a new song called The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Groove, which features Disha Patani. Surprisingly, the funky tune chosen by the series’ creators is from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar. Disha Patani is seen raising the hotness quotient in a fresh and groovy version of the single, which originally starred Shah Rukh and Kajol.

Disha Patani is seen dancing in a new reel video that happens to be the recreated song from Shah Rukh, Kajol starrer Baazigar, raising the anticipation and excitement level even more. The beautiful singer is seen dancing off to a special combination of the two new versions of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,’ which begins slowly and sets the tempo before transitioning into a high-octane dance performance. In an exhilarating performance, Disha ups the hotness quotient with her fantastic dancing movements and gorgeous beauty.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)


Disha expressed her enthusiasm for the series “I enjoy 90s thrillers because of the pulp, catchy music, drama, and action – they are total entertainers that keep you captivated. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is inspired by these! When I learned that Netflix was also releasing a new rendition of the legendary song, I couldn’t wait to hear it. This redesigned version was a lot of fun to perform! We’re all very happy to kick off the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge, and I can’t wait to see what the fans do with it to make it their own!”

When it comes to the series, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is winning hearts and topping everyone’s watch list. Tahir Raj Bhasin as the humble Vikrant, Shweta Tripathi as the lovely and likeable Shikha, and Anchal Singh as the furious anti-heroine Purva have all given layered and strong performances.

