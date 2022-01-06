Disha Patani’s sumptuous beach picture attacked by trollers

Famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian industry. She has proved her acting skills with her roles in record-breaking movies from time to time.

Disha is presently vacationing in the Maldives with her supposed boyfriend Tiger Shroff and keeping her fans updated with beach pictures.

Disha is absolutely style goals in her beach pictures and her latest upload which is a pink bikini has left all the fans stunned. But, the trolls didn’t keep calm in the comments section.

Disha Patani shared a picture of herself with a pink flower emoji on Instagram and was seen wearing a light red bikini in the same. Her skin was blooming and with dewy no-makeup face had soft rosy lids and glossy pink lips in the picture accessorized with a gold chain.

Take a look at her picture here: