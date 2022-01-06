Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022.

Disha Patani’s sumptuous beach picture attacked by trollers

Disha Patani

Disha Patani’s sumptuous beach picture attacked by trollers Photo: Instagram

Famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian industry. She has proved her acting skills with her roles in record-breaking movies from time to time.

Disha is presently vacationing in the Maldives with her supposed boyfriend Tiger Shroff and keeping her fans updated with beach pictures.

Disha is absolutely style goals in her beach pictures and her latest upload which is a pink bikini has left all the fans stunned. But, the trolls didn’t keep calm in the comments section.

Disha Patani shared a picture of herself with a pink flower emoji on Instagram and was seen wearing a light red bikini in the same. Her skin was blooming and with dewy no-makeup face had soft rosy lids and glossy pink lips in the picture accessorized with a gold chain.

Take a look at her picture here:

39 mins ago
Sunny Deol slapped hard by Soha Ali Khan

Sunny Deol is one of the most successful stars of his time....
1 hour ago
Watch here: Ananya Pandey has a new year resolution

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is the young emerging talent of Bollywood, she...
2 hours ago
Ananya Panday wore a mesh bodysuit and split skirt from H&M to show how to dress up winter boots:

Although the new year has arrived, the demand for winter clothing has...
2 hours ago
Avika Gor raises the temperature with a throwback photo from a Maldives vacation

Avika Gor has been a household name since her debut in Balik...
2 hours ago
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir official comment over separation rumors!

News of the separation between Sajal Aly and her husband, Ahad Raza...
2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon To Lead in 5 Mega Projects In 2022

Kriti Sanon, a Bollywood actress, appears to be ready to burn the...

