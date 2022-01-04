Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Engaged, Sources

According to a source, the couple has been dating since 2018. “Kim has been wearing her engagement ring,” the insider continues, “and both are very thrilled about integrating their families.”

A spokesman for the Trump family did not answer to queries, and Guilfoyle could not be reached.

According to a source, no date has been chosen for the wedding.

Guilfoyle in his Instagram post on Saturday, seemed to hint at her engagement. Her and Donald Trump’s oldest son were photographed at Mar-a-Lago, where she looked to be sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger.

“Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday,” she wrote. “Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor and prosecutor who later became a Republican aide, has been dating Don Jr., 44, since his ex-wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March 2018.