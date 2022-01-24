Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 08:55 pm

‘Doobey,’ Gehraiyaan’s First Song, Has Been Released: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi Personify the heady rush of falling in love.

Doobey

The first song from Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released. Lothika Jha sings the song Doobey, which was penned by Kausar Munir. While the teaser’s title track is already buzzing on social media, Doobey will undoubtedly increase spectators’ excitement for the film. The song depicts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s love and relationship in the film. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them.

Ankur Tewari said of the first song, “From the beginning, I understood that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be faithful to its storey and allow the audiences to get captivated into the world of these characters.” Kabeer, Savera, and our lyricist Kausar have all done an outstanding job of bringing in the youthful vibe while maintaining the intrigue! And Lothika’s vocals give the tune just the proper amount of freshness and energy.”

OAFF, a musician, adds, “With Doobey, we wanted to reproduce the experience of freefalling; the heady thrill of a new relationship, of being in love.” Gehraiyaan is definitely a meaningful record for each of us, and we hope the audience loves listening to it as much as we did making it.”

