Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 05:49 pm

Drake proves his status as a millionaire by showing off his cash 

Drake, the Canadian rap superstar recently stunned his fans and followers with a photo dump that showcased his wealth. The Certified Lover Boy hitmaker shared a series of photos on Instagram.

The 35-year-old rapper shared photographs of himself enjoying his trip in Miami with his 100 million followers, providing some Monday motivation.

The second slide of his post, drew everyone’s attention because it featured two black bags loaded with heaps of money, piling up with $100 bills and a gold Rolex.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DRAKE 🔵 (@drakeofficlal)

Not only that, but he also showed off his gleaming Blue G Wagon, which had netizens in awe. He wrote in the caption, “There’s a point in the “fake it til you make it” theory where you actually gotta make it

