Drama Review: Hum Kahan ke Sachy thy

The Plot

This drama talks about the toxicity one’s own family can have and the effects it can give on the child’s life. The story revolves around three cousins Aswaad, Mashal, and Mehreen, in their childhood. The drama shows different characters of all three of them. With Mehreen being the smart one. Mashal is the good-looking one. And Aswad, the eligible NRI bachelor.

The Beginning

In the first few episodes, we can see all three of the kids being best friends and playing together and everyone being close and happy. But there is something else brewing in Mashal’s mother’s mind. She was always jealous of Mehreen. Meanwhile, Mehreen’s father was filed for fraud and drug issues and he committed suicide. Seeing her father die like that Mahreen develops anxiety.

Mehreen’s mother was made to remarry and Mehreen is left with her maternal family and this is where the show grasps its wheels. Shagufta ( Mashal’s mother) started making Mehreen’s life a living hell. Comparing her to her daughter and giving taunts on everything, literary.

Mashal after being compared to Mahreen so many times starts hating her and tries to snatch away everything that she holds dear that including Aswad. Enters Aswad, the cool boy from America, who without even fact-checking or talking to Mahreen assumed that everything that Mashal said was true and hated her.

The Twist

Mashal in an attempt to kill Mahreen accidentally kills herself. And the blame of course had to go on the poor Mehreen. This is where the drama became a drag.

Aswad believing that she was the reason Mashal died, started taking revenge on her. Consequently, he married her and made her life hard yet again by torturing, and caging her in the house. Here I would say that Aswad’s mother forcing him to marry Mehreen was not cool, to say the least.

The Ending

Mehreen gets sick due to her anxiety and is admitted to the hospital, while Aswad finds out the truth about her and is suddenly apologetic towards her.

And, after all this time we finally find out what happened on that dreaded day after all. Surprise Surprise! Mehreen and Mashal solved all of their issues and become friends again. They even hugged!

The drama had its last episode aired on Sunday and we were disappointed. They change the ending to all be well that ends well situation. We expected better from Mehreen rather than being the damsel in distress. We wanted her to at least take a stand and divorce her misogynist husband.

Even though the drama was a bit too dragged and the ending did disappoint us, the message that they showed was praise-worthy.