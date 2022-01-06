Drama serial Sang-e-Mah is not releasing on 7th January

Sang-e-Mah, one of the most anticipated drama serials of 2022, has been given a new release date.

Sang-e-Mah is getting a lot of buzz because of the ensemble of celebrities. Which includes Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir, and Kubra Khan.

With this drama, Atif Aslam will make his debut in the drama industry. However, he was last seen in the social drama film Bol by director Shoaib Mansoor. Bol was released in theatres in 2008, he is coming back to the industry after 14 years.

It was stated earlier that the first episode of Sang-e-Mah would premiere in theatres on Friday, January 7. Whereas, the premiere has been pushed back to Saturday, January 8, 2022, by the network.

Sania Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nauman Ijaz, and his son Zaviyar Ijaz are among the cast members. Atif Aslam’s first glimpse was unveiled in December and received positive feedback from his admirers. They were “enthusiastic” about his foray into drama.

Sang-e-Mah, according to Hania, will focus on the “ghag” custom, which she explained in an Instagram post.

Sang-e-Mah is the follow-up to Sang-e-Mar Mar. Which starred Kubra, Sania, Naumaan, and Mikaal. It was nominated for multiple Awards in 2017. The serial presented the story of a tribal family who prioritizes their strict rituals and morals over all else.

On YouTube, the teasers for Sang-e-Mah have received over a million views. It is directed by Saife Hassan and is a “transcendent tale of love and retribution,” according to the press.