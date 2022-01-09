Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm

Duchess of Cambridge: Kate Middleton celebrates 40th birthday

Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess of Cambridge: Kate Middleton celebrates 40th birthday

To commemorate the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday on Sunday, three new images of her have been released.
Paolo Roversi, a fashion photographer, captured her in a variety of Alexander McQueen gowns.
A significant birthday is always an excellent excuse for nostalgia and contemplation, and the duchess has lot to think about.
Not only has the prince, his three children, and her job as future Queen changed for her since her marriage into the Royal Family.
She’s had to find her footing as a public person as well.

This year, the portraits will be on exhibit in three locations.
They will thereafter be added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

The transition from Kate Middleton’s private life to that of the royal Duchess of Cambridge has been difficult.

She’s had to deal with the unique and unusual stresses that come with being a member of the Royal Family, of which there are many.
The duchess’s three new images, issued to commemorate her big birthday, are shocking. They ooze glossy, old-fashioned grandeur and demonstrate how she wants to appear herself at 40.

The photos were taken in November at Kew Gardens and will be part of a project sponsored by the National Portrait Gallery, of which the duchess is a patron.

They’ll be displayed in three places she’s chosen that hold great value for her.

Read More

42 mins ago
Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Trip To Dubai

Another day, and the gorgeous Mouni Roy makes another spectacular appearance. Mouni...
59 mins ago
BTS' J-Hope declines to share selfie with ARMY, 'My face is so red’

J-Hope, a member of BTS, responded to ARMY's request for his selfie...
1 hour ago
Anil Kapoor wishes Farah with throwback pictures on her birthday

Anil Kapoor shared throwback images to filmmaker Farah Khan on her 57th...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated a month since their lavish...
2 hours ago
Shaan Shahid shares why he refused a Bollywood film offer opposite Aamir Khan

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid disclosed why he refused a Bollywood film offer...
3 hours ago
Saboor & Ali: These adorable Nikkah highlights will surely leave you in awe

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Usman Khawaja
8 mins ago
Usman Khawaja feels that Australia’s tour of Pakistan will inspire young Pakistanis

Usman Khawaja, an Australian batter, believes that travelling to Pakistan for a...
Whatsapp Business
12 mins ago
Whatsapp Business: WhatsApp to add advanced search feature

Users of WhatsApp corporate accounts will soon be able to search more...
Anushka Sharma
12 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shares ‘sweaty selfie’ of herself working out

Sundays appear to be Anushka Sharma's workout days as well. The actor...
Sushmita Sen
24 mins ago
Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee: WATCH VIDEO

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actress, tweeted a video of herself dancing her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600