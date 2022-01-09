Duchess of Cambridge: Kate Middleton celebrates 40th birthday

To commemorate the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday on Sunday, three new images of her have been released.

Paolo Roversi, a fashion photographer, captured her in a variety of Alexander McQueen gowns.

A significant birthday is always an excellent excuse for nostalgia and contemplation, and the duchess has lot to think about.

Not only has the prince, his three children, and her job as future Queen changed for her since her marriage into the Royal Family.

She’s had to find her footing as a public person as well.

This year, the portraits will be on exhibit in three locations.

They will thereafter be added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

The transition from Kate Middleton’s private life to that of the royal Duchess of Cambridge has been difficult.

She’s had to deal with the unique and unusual stresses that come with being a member of the Royal Family, of which there are many.

The duchess’s three new images, issued to commemorate her big birthday, are shocking. They ooze glossy, old-fashioned grandeur and demonstrate how she wants to appear herself at 40.

The photos were taken in November at Kew Gardens and will be part of a project sponsored by the National Portrait Gallery, of which the duchess is a patron.

They’ll be displayed in three places she’s chosen that hold great value for her.