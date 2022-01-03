Dum Mastam to air in theatres this Eid

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui’s first feature film, starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, suffered the same fate as many other films in the last two years. After numerous delays and promises of a release, the actor-turned-film producer vows to bring the movie to theatres this Eid.

With the poster, Siddiqui announced the release date of his debut film on Instagram.

Given that this was Siddiqui’s first film, he didn’t want to take any chances given the current situation. Dum Mastam, which was supposed to be released in theatres in 2020. The movie has been delayed for two years, and we’re hoping to see it this year.

Siddiqui expressed his excitement for the film’s debut earlier this year by sharing a small clip. In the clip director, Ehteshamuddin dubbed a scene for his YouTube channel. In which viewers saw see legendary actors Sohail Ahmed and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“We can’t wait to introduce you to Dum Mastam, our much-loved creation. The film is the result of two years of hard work, which included coordinating shoots in both the old and new normals. It’s only a matter of time before it happens. Meanwhile, here’s a look behind the scenes of dubbing. It’s easy to feel the energy. He added, “Sohail Ahmed sahib, Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are all putting their best foot forward.”

This love comedy’s script was written by the lead actor, Amar Khan. Mohammed Ehteshammuddin is directing this picture.

See the 2020 trailer here