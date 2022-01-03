Emily in Paris Season 3: The most awaited series on Netflix

Emily in Paris is a Darren Star creation and Netflix’s Original romantic comedy show is once again in the news for its third season, which so far is speculated to be released after the second one.

What is the story behind Emily’s visit to Paris?

The show is set in Paris and follows Emily, a young woman from the Midwest who lands her dream job as a social media strategist at Savoir. Instead, she relocates to Paris in order to further her profession, but she quickly becomes caught in bizarre relationships and social circles while attempting to blend into the local society.

Season 3 premiere date for ‘Emily in Paris’

The release date for Emily in Paris’ third season has yet to be announced. Season 3 will, however, be released this year in the fall or winter. We can speculate this from the publication schedules of prior seasons 1 and 2.