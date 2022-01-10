Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 01:50 am

‘Emily in Paris’ to return to Netflix with season 3 and 4

Emily in Paris, Netflix’s smash hit rom-com series, has been renewed for a third and fourth season, according to Variety.
The announcement was made on Monday, January 10, only days after the second season premiered in the Global Netflix Top 10 on December 22.

The quirky TV Show, created by Darren Star of Sex and the City, follows Emily, an American marketing executive played by Lily Collins, as she prances around Paris after her marketing firm buys a French marketing agency.

Upcoming seasons are expected to follow up with Emily in Paris, and will be shot at the Studios of Paris in the French city, as well as other places such as London.

