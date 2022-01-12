Eminem celebrates new milestone with a latest video

Leading American rapper Eminem has achieved a great milestone after he surpassed 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, the Lose Yourself rapper shared a video clip to celebrate his latest achievement and informed his fans about it.

“Now how the **** did this metamorphosis happen? From standin’ on corners and porches just rappin'” 50 million subscribers and counting,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Also Read: Rapper Eminem to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube

Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has millions of followers on his Twitter and Instagram accounts whereas he himself does not follow anyone.

He is among the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records.