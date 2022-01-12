Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 09:46 am

Eminem celebrates new milestone with a latest video

Eminem new achievement

Leading American rapper Eminem has achieved a great milestone after he surpassed 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, the Lose Yourself rapper shared a video clip to celebrate his latest achievement and informed his fans about it.

“Now how the **** did this metamorphosis happen? From standin’ on corners and porches just rappin'” 50 million subscribers and counting,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has millions of followers on his Twitter and Instagram accounts whereas he himself does not follow anyone.

He is among the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records.

