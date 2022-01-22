Amid the separation rumors, many sources have claimed that the couple has split off a few weeks ago, following an unsteady few months in their relationship.

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” an insider says.

However, Roberts and Hedlund did not comment on the situation to PEOPLE’s request.

The alleged split was observed after the couple celebrated their son Rhodes Roberts’ first birthday last month with a rodeo-themed party.

“Loved every second of it. I love you Rhodes,” the proud mom, wrote at the time.

Emma and Hedlund, whom she began seeing in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020, and in January, they revealed the baby’s first photo and name. She wrote, “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right.” “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Hedlund “totally stepped it up” to help Roberts after they welcomed their first kid in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they’re really, really trying their best to figure things out,” the source said. “Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She’s just starting to get back into a more ‘normal’ routine.”