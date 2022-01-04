Emma Watson post in support of Palestinian movement

Many pro-Palestinian netizens were both startled and elated when British actor Emma Watson came to social media to express a statement in support of the Palestinian movement.

The 31-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, liked a piece from the Bad Activist Collective on Instagram on January 2.

The image of pro-Palestinian supporters is accompanied with the quote “solidarity is a verb.” Sara Ahmed, a British-Australian scholar, wrote a poem explaining what true solidarity requires in the caption of the post.

Watson’s move has gotten a lot of press throughout the world. On social media, pro-Palestinian activists praised her for her commitment to the cause.

Watson was already well-known because to her appearance on January 1 in the Harry Potter reunion special. Netizens praised her for posting the message while she and the reunion were trending on social media, claiming that she took use of the chance to make her message “more prominent and effective.”

However, the actor has been chastised for his performance. Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, slammed Watson’s tweet, labelling her a “antisemite.”

10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.@EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/Qaqkx36JSg — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 3, 2022

The anti-Palestinian movement has long claimed that advocating for a free Palestine is anti-Semitic. After expressing her support for the Palestinian cause, model Bella Hadid received a lot of backlash and accusations of anti-Semitism. Following backlash, actor and activist Mark Ruffalo retracted his support for Palestine and apologised.