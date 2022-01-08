Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly divorce rumors intensifies, Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly
Ahad Raza Mir spotted dancing at a wedding in Dubai, sparks divorce rumors with Sajal Aly.
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil. While elder sister Sajal Aly is spotted at her sister Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities, husband Ahad Raza Mir is currently attending a wedding in Dubai. Ahad’s pictures are circulating on social media with his mother and father at a recent wedding in Dubai. He can be seen dancing at a wedding in Dubai Have a look! View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Sana Khan gets emotional after performing Umrah
Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married to her husband Anas Saiyad earlier left for Umrah with her husband. now Sana Khan is overcome with emotion on her recent trip to Saudi Arabia. Sana Khan traveled to Umrah with her spouse Anas Saiyad, afterward tweeted out a general message to her fans, asking them to be more appreciative. "Today is my last Maghrib namaz at the Roza-e-Mubarak. When you think about it, Allah gives us...
Asad Mumtaz Malik relives his struggle of playing Guru in Parizaad
Asad Mumtaz Malik, who made his acting debut in Parizaad as Guru, has been in the entertainment world for a lot longer than you might believe. Despite the fact that this is Malik's debut acting role, he has been directing for several years, most recently as the DOP for Hamza Ali Abbasi's Alif. Malik discussed his breakout performance and what it took to get the homosexual role of Guru. Read more: Asad Mumtaz Malik aka Guru from Parizaad was shy...
Owner of Parizaad's Luxurious house revealed
The blockbuster show Parizaad has us all enthralled. Because of its large production, Steller's star ensemble, great storyline, and excellent performance. The drama has gained a significant following. From the premise to the cast to the settings, fans were enthralled by Parizaad. Read more: Parizaad Is Taking over Twitter Trends for all the right reasons The large palace-like residence of Seth Behroz Kareem was one item that drew the attention of fans. Fans were attracted to the luxurious house as...
Watch: Actress Katrina Kaif gets papped at airport
Ever since her lavish wedding with longtime boyfriend Vicky Kaushal last month, actress Katrina Kaif, has been continuously making headlines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) Be it her Sindur and Mangalsutra pictures or her recent video at the airport, the fans have been noticing the glow in her personality. Read more: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer delayed because of COVID-19 Kaif has been sharing glimpses of her personal and professional...
Taapse Pannu's Looop Lapeta all set to release on February 4
Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta gets a date for its release on Netflix. The motion poster of the film was revealed a few days back while the date for its release is February 4, 2022, as disclosed by the actress herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) Read more: Taapsee Pannu reveals she got her curly hair chemically straightened twice The fans were all excited for the release and as the word...
Shehzad Roy's new video song 'Maula Vey' is out
Wonderful news for the music enthusiasts in Pakistan, as singer and social worker Shehzad Roy released his new video song “Maula Vey”. Syra Yousuf starrer song is nothing political or humorous but something that speaks more of love and loss. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzad Roy (@officialshehzadroy) Read more: Shehzad Roy engages in a fun banter with a fan about anti-ageing products The song hints towards the life of two healthcare providers who...
Watch: Videos from Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed's Nikkah event
Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony and a few more videos from their fairytale event are up on social media. The actress dorned a beautiful white bridal attire with traditional white pearl jewelry. Read more: Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed tie the knot in a minimalistic nikkah The newlyweds could be seen beaming with happiness in the videos that are making rounds on social media. Let’s have a look at a few more...
Hareem Farooq and Osman Khalid Butt's dance video viral on social media
Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt and Actress Hareem Farooq's dance video has surprised social media users. Read more: Osman Khalid Butt clarifies wedding rumours with Sidra Niazi A local Instagram news account reports, "Hareem Farooq dances to 'Chaka Chak' on her friend's wedding and aren't those popular moves just on point. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) In this video, both the stars can be seen dancing and having fun. The...
Shehzad Roy pays tribute to frontline workers of Coronavirus in his new song: Maula Vey
Shehzad Roy, a singer, and activist is known for using his musical talents to bring social and political issues to the public's attention. This time he has produced a new tune that departs from his customary blunt satire. Maula Vey puts you on an emotional rollercoaster, exploring a love story set in Covid-19. With themes of love, sorrow, and helplessness – but this isn't just another love song. Read more: Shehzad Roy announced a new plan for women’s education and...
Zara Noor Abbas shares a way to donate old sweaters to homeless
Pakistani actor, Zara Noor Abbas has highlighted an easy way to donate your old sweaters in the winter season, something that is simple enough for anyone to do and share some warmth with others who aren't as lucky when it comes to warm clothes, heaters, or shelter. Turning to Instgaram, Zara shared an important message from the deputy commissioner of Lahore regarding the way to donate old sweaters to the people in need. The message read, "Here is an idea...
Ali Ansari Kisses Saboor Aly in Nikah ceremony! WATCH VIDEO
Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, as they both finally tied the knot today (Friday) in a mesmerizing Nikah ceremony. The actress has officially become the beautiful wife of Ali Ansari. The adorable couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony along with their family and friends. The bride can’t hold back tears at her nikkah as the groom consoles her. Ali Ansari also kissed Saboor Aly at the Nikkah ceremony ...
