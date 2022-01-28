Erin Holland reveals her secrets to stay fit and ‘tough’ difficulties she faced in her marriage

Erin Holland reveals her secrets stay fit and ‘tough’ difficulties she faced in her marriage

Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland has revealed her secrets to keeping in shape and looking her best all year round.

The 32-year-old has come up with seven areas she wants to work on to ensure she enjoys a healthy lifestyle in 2022, spanning from her exercises to her marriage.

Speaking to 7Lifestyle, the Channel 7 cricket presenter – who starred on SAS Australia 2021 – spoke about her fitness, health and the “tough” challenge she encountered since tying the marriage to Ben Cutting.

Invest more time in marriage

“I want to invest more time in my marriage. Ben and I spent six months of our first 10 months of marriage apart due to work, and it’s been pretty tough,” she tells 7Lifestyle.

”We are both incredibly supportive and understanding of each other’s commitments, but having more time is definitely high on my mental health agenda this year.”

According to the MACROS fitness ambassador, she loves to “mix and match” her workouts on a regular basis to suit her mood and energy levels..

A lack of variety saps her willpower, she claims.

“I never get bored training because I always mix things up. Moving my body is as important for my mental health as it is for my physical health.”

Aside from her weekly personal training sessions and the Coogee to Bondi walk, she stays active when she’s back in Sydney.

The founder of ‘Shift With Erin’ squeezes in a 15-minute workout while she’s on the road.

At any time, “especially when I’m on the road,” I do 15-minute workouts that require minimal to no equipment,” she says.

“I normally do two to four of these 15-minute workouts that either target the core, complete body, HIIT, cardio, or both the upper and lower body. Making an effort, even if it is only for 15 minutes, is preferable to not making any effort at all.

Stay on that summer shred

Erin believes there are numerous “amazingly innovative ways” to keep your body moving all year round if you want to maintain your summer shred into the new year.

She tells 7Lifestyle that “Variety is the spice of life.”.

Try something different the next time you’re dreading going to the gym. Try a spin class if you’re bored with weightlifting. Try a Barre class if you’re sick of Yoga.

“Everyone’s definition of health and fitness is different. When it comes to finding a long-term solution, “it can take some time.”

Making little modifications to your food and lifestyle can have a big impact, according to Erin.

In my opinion, the word ‘diet’ is an abomination. For long-term happiness, “it’s all about finding modest alterations in your normal routine that you can keep,” she says.

“This New Year, be kind to yourself, try something new, and remember that it starts from the inside out.””

Guilty pleasures

To satisfy her “sweetest tooth,” Erin indulges in desserts every now and again.

Dessert, on the other hand. “I make it a point to have them on a regular basis,” she explains.

I’ve always found that depriving yourself of certain foods triggers my anxiety because I’m always telling myself, “I can’t have that, so now it’s all I can think about.”

“Life is all about moderation, and everything in moderation truly works for keeping my health and nutrition on track for the long run.”

Erin claims to only drink a few times a year.

“I only drink on extraordinary occasions,” she explains.

Erin says she never leaves home without applying sunscreen.

“Wear your sunscreen. Seriously! Besides the fact it’s incredibly dangerous, the sun ages you,” she says.

“I use La Roche Posay Anthelios SPF underneath my makeup every day.”

Her favourite foundation is from the Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever range.

“I love using foundations that have an extra boost. The Sephora Collection foundation nourishes as well as covers. Absolute win,” she adds.

Erin’s top seven ways to live more healthily

1. Move my body every day: In some way – not every day will be a great workout day, and that’s absolutely ok

2. Look after my nutrition better: Adding MACROS healthy, chef-made meals into my diet means I always have access to good quality, delicious and healthy food that’s great for me for my lunch and dinners

3. Say ‘no’ sometimes: I will always put others over myself – even if it means stretching myself beyond what is sometimes healthy. It’s ok to not be at everything always. People will forgive you if you just can’t make it work

4. Invest more time in my marriage

5. Eat less sugar: I have an unhealthy addiction to red frogs. I always have a packet in my handbag. Should probably get a handle on that as a 32-year-old woman

6. Get back into dancing: I grew up as a jazz and tap dancer, and danced until I was 21 at a decent level. I miss it so much. So good for my flexibility, brain gym – remembering choreography is hard work and stamina. Dancers are incredible athletes

7. Be kinder to myself: I am my own worst critic, and I am incredibly hard on myself – too much of a perfectionist. I want to work on treating myself better. I have to live inside my own head – so the more effort I put into making it a kinder place, the better I’ll be for it