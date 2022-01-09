Ertugrul star Burcu Kirati’s latest bold video heats up the internet
Burcu Kiratli, best known for her role as Gökçe Hatun in the historical series “Drillis: Ertugrul,” recently took to Instagram to broadcast a daring video of herself.
In the video, the actress is seen posing in a variety of ways while wearing a strapless black gown.
Burcu had already offered glances on New Year’s Eve, bidding farewell to 2021.
