Esha Gupta in gorgeous gown with beau Manuel Campos Guallar: See pics

Esha Gupta knows exactly to turn eyes not only in real life but on social media. If you are a regular follower of the actress on social media handles, you sure are familiar with the kind of thing we are talking about!!

Esha recently posted on Instagram to wish everyone a very Happy New Year and shared beautiful photos of herself with beau Manuel Campos Guallar.

She is seen dressed in a corset gown, and needless to mention, Esha looked absolutely stunning in the photos.

Esha Gupta also has been quite famous to post intimate pictures of herself with Manuel Campos Guallar. Esha was seen embracing Manuel in the photos.

At the New Year’s Eve party, Esha Gupta changed into a satin corset gown. She paired it with black heels. Esha accessorized her look with a dainty necklace. She tied her hair in a neat bun to give that extra edge to her look.

She kept her makeup subtle. She opted for a dewy base, bold eye makeup, and nude lipstick.

She captioned the pictures as: “2022 from mine to you (sic)”.

Esha Gupta has been part of movies like Rustom, Raaz 3 and Jannat 2.