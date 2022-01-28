Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 12:08 am

Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew

Another former royal staff worker has revealed details about Prince Andrew’s personality and recalled an event in which he was abused. Paul Page, who worked at the Queen’s London house for six years, told media that one evening he noticed a man wandering outside the Queen’s bedroom.

Concerned about a possible intruder, Paul and his colleagues went to investigate and discovered that it was the Duke of York.

He stated, “It was at night, and we were checking CCTV in the control room when we saw a man walking along the corridor in the Queen’s private quarters.Her Majesty was not at Buckingham Palace at the time, so this was a major potential security scare. A sergeant, myself, and two other police officers went to her apartments to investigate.”

“We approached from either end of the corridor so we could surround the potential intruder. But when we got there, we realised it was Prince Andrew.”

“I apologised and said, ‘I’m sorry, your Highness, we went to investigate a possible intruder in Her Majesty’s apartments’. Andrew replies, ‘This is my house, I go where I want, now [expletive] off’.”

“I never had any problems with any other members of the Royal Family in my time at Buckingham Palace. The Queen is a lovely lady. But Prince Andrew had this nasty side to him, he treated staff terribly.

“He got away with it for so long.”

