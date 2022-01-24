Exam results of Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and 6 more Bollywood Celebrities will SHOCK You!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination results for November-December 2021 are scheduled to be released soon on the official website. Did you know how well your favourite Bollywood actors performed in their 12th grade exams? Take a look at this –

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s reigning monarch Shah Rukh Khan reportedly received an 80.5 percent in his 12th grade. Hansraj College awarded him a Bachelor’s degree in economics.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, the Mimi actor, reportedly received a 90 percent in her class 12th grade and subsequently graduated in electronics and communication from the JP Institute of Information Technology in Noida.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reportedly scored 89% in her board exams.

Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor reportedly scored 95% in the 12th standard.