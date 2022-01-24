Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:20 pm

Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's honeymoon pictures?

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:20 pm
Katrina Kaif

Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s honeymoon pictures

Everyone’s hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made their love Instagram official by uploading photos from their intimate wedding. On the day after their wedding, the couple headed out to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon. The couple elected not to share many details about their romantic honeymoon on social media. Katrina was the one who tweeted a photo from their beach vacation, showing off her Mehendi-clad hands and red chooda.

Katrina Kaif Honeymoon

Katrina tweeted a series of images from the Maldives without her spouse on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t long before it was revealed that she had uploaded photos from her honeymoon. The truth is that those photos are not from her honeymoon. We can unequivocally confirm that her photos are from her recent trip to the Maldives. Why do we say this? Katrina had Mehendi on her hands as she and Vicky returned to Mumbai from their honeymoon. However, we can’t see any design or the red chooda in her hands in the most recent photos she’s uploaded. Here’s the evidence:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

VicKat, on the other hand, recently celebrated their one-month anniversary by posting lovey-dovey messages to each other. Katrina took to her Instagram account and shared a selfie. “Happppyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Vicky, on the other side, tweeted a photo from their wedding and said, “Forever to go!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky will next be featured in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film alongside Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur,’ and Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Govinda Mera Naam.’ Katrina, on the other hand, has ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, ‘Jee Le Zara’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and ‘Sriram Raghavan’ with Vijay Sethupathi.

 

