Falak Shabir reveals which quality of Sarah Khan he loves the most

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, who never shies away to express his feelings for his ladylove, has revealed one of his wife’s most attractive qualities.

In a recent Q/A session on Instagram, the Ijazat crooner was asked to mention one of the most beautiful qualities which Sara Khan owns. To which Falak replied, “She speaks in a very polite way and this is her best quality”.

Also, on being asked to share a beautiful message for all the husbands out there. The singer said, “My brothers, presenting a flower is not necessary. Instead, always give respect to your wife.”

Earlier, the Sabaat starlet opened about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, adding: “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

Furthermore, the blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Sarah Khan added.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and have since become one of the most adored couples in the country. They also share a two-month-old daughter Alyana together.