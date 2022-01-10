Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 12:56 pm

Falak Shabir reveals which quality of Sarah Khan he loves the most

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, who never shies away to express his feelings for his ladylove, has revealed one of his wife’s most attractive qualities.

In a recent Q/A session on Instagram, the Ijazat crooner was asked to mention one of the most beautiful qualities which Sara Khan owns. To which Falak replied, “She speaks in a very polite way and this is her best quality”.

Falak Shabir Sarah Khan

Also, on being asked to share a beautiful message for all the husbands out there. The singer said, “My brothers, presenting a flower is not necessary. Instead, always give respect to your wife.”

Falak Shabir Sarah Khan

Earlier, the Sabaat starlet opened about her marriage and detailed the good sides of her husband.

Sarah relayed that it was a match made in traditional Pakistani households like any other. “We hadn’t met much before; and on the backstage of Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, where I was with my sisters, he proposed me. I told him straight away that I am not interested, we ignored it,” recalled the actress.

“Then he spoke to my father,” she added, adding: “After that whatever happened was my father’s decision, because who can choose for us better than our parents can?” she remarked.

Also Read: Sarah Khan marks her 29th birthday in a romantic way with Falak

Furthermore, the blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

“We shared our wedding with those who love us, and we want to share all our good moments with them,” she said.

“We share what we want to and tend to always highlight the negative side of men, but I want people to see that there are men like Falak too who love their wives this much,” Sarah Khan added.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and have since become one of the most adored couples in the country. They also share a two-month-old daughter Alyana together.

Read More

2 hours ago
Sajal Aly shuts divorce rumours by sharing a PDA-filled snap with Ahad

Amidst the divorce rumours circulating all over social media, actress Sajal Aly...
17 hours ago
Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’

Dr Hasnat Khan will be played by Pakistani celebrity Humayun Saeed in...
17 hours ago
Miley Cyrus wishes Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday

Miley Cyrus wished Noah Cyrus a happy birthday as she became a...
17 hours ago
Throwback when Pooja Hegde looked breathtaking in a vibrant lehenga

Pooja Hegde keeps up with the times and has upgraded her fashion game...
17 hours ago
Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dances on Bananza in Pyjamas

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi danced together in similar clothes...
17 hours ago
Throwback when Ranveer Singh was trolled for his double ponytail

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his maverick fashion sense,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Asad Umar
10 mins ago
Asad Umar reminds public coronavirus still exists as daily cases rise above 1,600

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned on Monday that...
covid-19
10 mins ago
Mongolia’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,000

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia's COVID-19 death toll has reached...
inter
12 mins ago
Inter on top with Lazio win, Juve inflict ‘psychological collapse’ on Roma

MILAN: Inter Milan kept their lead in the Serie A title race...
uzbekistan
26 mins ago
Uzbekistan reports first Omicron case, tightens pandemic restrictions

TASHKENT, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan is tightening pandemic restrictions as the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600